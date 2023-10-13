© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Steve Scalise Drops Out of Speaker Race
The House GOP’s pick for speaker, Steve Scalise, announced Thursday he will no longer seek the gavel as he confronted a likely insurmountable vote shortage.
While Scalise had won a majority of votes in an internal GOP ballot a day earlier, he faced staunch resistance from multiple Republicans who vowed to support only his opponent, Rep. Jim Jordan, on the floor.
Politico further notes that Jordan is expected to make another run for the position.
As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today, Scalise was expected to make this move. Now we wait to see what the GOP will do next.
