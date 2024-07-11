RYAN GARCIA BANNED FROM BOXING AFTER RACIST RANT 🥊🤬❌ SPEWS BACKHANDED APOLOGY

Boxer Ryan Garcia was banned from boxing after spewing a racist rant on social media. Dr. Rashad Richey and Tehran Von Ghasri discuss on Indisputable. Tell us what you think in the comments below.





Read more here: https://atlantablackstar.com/2024/07/09/ryan-garcia-stephen-jackson-warning-boxer-n-word-george-floyd/





"Boxer Ryan Garcia has come under fire over using racial slurs and ill remarks about George Floyd during a recent social media rant, prompting former NBA player and friend of Floyd Stephen Jackson to take issue with his words.





On Thursday, July 4, Ryan Garcia embarked on a rampage on Twitter Spaces in which he used the N-word several times and proclaimed that he hates Black people and Muslims.





“I hate n—gers, I’m anti-Black. Let’s join the Ku Klux Klan. F—k the n—gers! N—a, I’m KKK,” Garcia said."





***





Indisputable, features Dr. Richey talking about the top news stories of the day, reading viewer comments, and engaging in debates and conversations with guests.





"TYT’s Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey has achieved 1 million podcast downloads, putting the show in the top 5% of all podcasts. This comes after The Hicks Evaluation Group recognized Indisputable as “America’s Fastest Growing Television News Show.”





Every weekday, Dr. Richey covers stories about criminal justice, politics, social justice, and policy. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) credited Dr. Richey’s journalism as, “Fulfilling [a] public obligation to bring facts into public light and into the awareness of policy makers that indicate a possible pattern of abuse, misconduct, and racism.”





https://radioink.com/2023/03/14/indisputable-podcast-passes-the-million-mark/





