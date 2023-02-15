BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SAUNA. How to stay clean and healthy. A Finlandia style sauna from a repurposed playhouse.
Gifford's Honey Farm
Gifford's Honey Farm
310 views • 02/15/2023

www.giffordshoneyfarm.com


 A lifestyle IN THE NORTH FOR THE NORTH. Beekeeping in the NORTH.

Gardening in NORTHERN Canada - We are in growing zone 2b

Therefore, we have different challenges. It gets cold here. I mean really cold. Winter basically lasts about 7 months. Our growing season is short and we must heat our house or we will die!

Everything we do we have to think “How is winter going to affect this?” If you would like to support us in our efforts as we bring you along and show you how we survive in the north you can contact us through our website www.giffordshoneyfarm.com


 USE WHAT YOU HAVE, DO WHAT YOU CAN

Gifford’s Honey Farm P.O. Box 60 Cecil Lake, British Columbia Canada V0C 1G0

healthfarmsurvivalfreshcleansteamoff gridnorthsauna
