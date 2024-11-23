Russia Aimed its Latest Hypersonic Ballistic Missiles on US and NATO bases in UK, France, & Germany

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The West is still in a state of shock after on the night of November 21, Russia demonstrated to the NATO countries and the Kiev regime its latest hypersonic ballistic missile under the designation 'Oreshnik'. Western military experts from numerous American and European analytical centers still cannot understand how this latest Russian hypersonic missile was not noticed by NATO AWACS aircraft as well as radars of numerous American air defense systems that monitor Ukraine's airspace in non-stop mode.......................................................................................................
