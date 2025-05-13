1986 when they had free reign to create bio weapons to destroy our food supply

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Note the reference: Metabolism, Brain Disorders, 2012. So this was the summary of my lifetime work which Gerwyn Morris and Dr Mays published. Gerwyn Morris was actually injured with myalgic encephalomyelitis, whether you call it chronic Lyme disease, COVID, long COVID. This is all this. This is what the parasites on the first slide did to you in your government, they weaponized your food. They took away your nutrients, they kept them on drug schedules, and they drugged you and they poisoned these pathways. So this was the summary slide I also taught at Healing for the Ages last year. So you'll find this complete PowerPoint on our website, but I gave this talk at Charlie Ward's Insider Club in Miami, the Truth Seekers. But you see from this summary slide, there's your HGRV. Just call that every spike protein that they ever injected in you, since HIV was injected, never was L, A, B in 1984. Okay, we made our first hepatitis B vaccine after all liability was removed from pharma and placed on Fauci and HHS by Ronald Reagan in 1986 that's when they had free reign to weaponize the solutions and create the bio weapons to destroy our food supply, water. This was the plan, as we know, but God wins.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/12/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show with Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6ta8t7-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

Truth Seekers presentation: https://therealdrjudy.com/presentations