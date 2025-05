[Jul 23, 2024] UNCENSORED Flat Earth Vs Globe Debate | Dave Weiss (DITRH) Vs Physicist Justin Woods [Dr John]

Debate on the Flat Earth Model versus the Heliocentric Globe Model of Earth with special guests Dave Weiss (DITRH) representing Flat Earth and Physicist Dr. Justin Woods representing the Globe Model of Earth. While this channel is not in agreement with the Flat Earth Model, there are many arguments put forth by the Flat Earth Community that demand critical thinking and refinement in our own thinking on the science explaining Earth. These debates highlight the struggle faced by the original thinkers of the spherical Earth model, and it is important to understand why the Earth must be a sphere. Common debate strategies employed by the Flat Earth Community employ false equivalencies, hyperbole, and unclear visuals. There are explanations for each of the phenomena discussed during the debate, and it is imperative to investigate these topics for yourself.





Flat Earth:

David Weiss (Flat Earth Dave) is one of the leading and most outspoken advocates of Flat Earth. Dave runs https://www.theflatearthpodcast.com/ and appears in many Flat Earth Debates on YouTube. He is featured in the 2023 film “Level with Me” and has been highlighted by several national media networks, such as CNN & Info Wars, for his stance on Flat Earth.





The Globe:

Dr. Justin Woods is a condensed matter physicist and research fellow at Argonne National Laboratory. He holds a joint fellowship with the Superconductivity & Magnetism Group and the Synchrotron Studies of Materials Group. Dr. Woods studies thin film materials and multilayered heterostructures utilizing both X-Ray Spectrocopy and Scanning Probe Microscopy. Dr. Woods holds a Ph.D. from the University of Kentucky. The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Woods are self-represented and the affiliate institutions or the Department of Energy are not represented in this video.





👍If you liked this video, subscribe to Dr. John’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@DrJohnDev



🚨Follow Dr. John:

· X: https://twitter.com/drjohn_dev

Thanks for watching!

🌌🌑🌎☀️🔍

Unless indicated otherwise, all drawings, pictures, animations, script, problems, derivations, and videography in this video are creations, property, and copyrighted material of drjohn.dev.





Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at https://www.FlatEarthDave.com

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.

Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.





https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.





With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.





The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.





Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!





Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA





Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

https://www.patreon.com/DITRH





For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH

Venmo: dtweiss





FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh

Rumble: https://rumble.com/DITRHinterviews

Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist

Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast

Web3: https://flatearthdave.tv





MEDIA INQUIRES: https://www.theflatearthpodcast.com/book-dave-for-an-interview/ If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.





science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education