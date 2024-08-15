BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump vs RFK Jr: A Debate with Chad Caton
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
89 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 9 months ago

In this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, Jeff Dornik and Chad Caton face off in a fiery debate that could redefine the conservative movement. Caton, an unwavering Trump loyalist, insists that Trump is the only one who can defeat the deep state and reclaim America’s greatness. But Dornik, a Constitutional Conservative defying the MAGA base, argues that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the candidate hope for a nation torn apart by division and corruption. This debate is a collision of visions for the future of America, and neither side is backing down. Tune in for a showdown that could shake the very foundations of conservative politics.


Follow Chad Caton on Pickax at https://pickax.com/thugzilla

Follow Jeff Dornik on Pickax at https://pickax.com/jeffdornik


Join the rebellion against mediocrity with pure, bold, and breathtakingly smooth coffee from Supermassive Black Coffee that defies corporate control and celebrates organic craftsmanship. Order today using code JEFF for 30% off! https://supermassiveblackcoffee.com


The Biden Regime and the Globalists don’t want you owning precious metals… which is exactly the reason you should get the FREE Gold and Silver Guide from Genesis Gold today to see if investing in gold and silver is right for you. https://jeffdornik.com/gold

Keywords
trumpdeep statedonald trumpkennedymagarobert f kennedy jrrfk jrgen flynnchad catonjeff dornikcorporate capture
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy