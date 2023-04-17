5 dark sides of Modafinil and why a quarter of Biohackers dislike it... 🤨 Biohacker Review

I've done Modafinil over a hundred times in the last few years. A smart drug like this is kind of a way of cheating on your personal development, I explain why here. It's a wakefulness agent and a short-term cognitive enhancer, it doesn't feed your brain any nutrients that help it in perpetuity. It just gives you 8-12 hours deep in the focus zone.

By my assessment, ModafinilXL is the best source online.





Read Review 🔖 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/modafinil-review

Order 💲 Modafinil

ModafinilXL https://www.limitlessmindset.com/ModafinilXL

In EU and UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Modafinil-EU-UK [RUPharma]

Adrafinil https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Adrafinil-Peak

Modafinil Alternatives https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/956-modafinil#alternatives





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858





Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership





Support My Work

My books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Medium

https://roselandj.medium.com/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on LBRY

https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.