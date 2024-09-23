The People of El Salvador

We visited El Salvador in 2023 for 3 weeks and moved here on August 20, 2024. These are a few of the stories about the amazing people that we encountered since we have been here. The Salvadoran people have something that we haven’t seen in the western countries for a long time, real selflessness and generosity. I hope that you all can visit this amazing country and see this first hand. If you are a Salvadoran, never change, you have a heart of God!

