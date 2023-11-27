Some Hostages Released During Tenuous Truce

There’s a tenuous truce in Gaza, and a few of the more than 200 hostages seized by Hamas terrorists back on October 7th have been released. But is releasing Palestinian prisoners for hostages a good idea?

Also, the discovery of a Communist Chinese-linked bio-lab on American soil highlights the fact that America is vulnerable to pathogenic risk. Ex- Police Officer Derek Chauvin was stabbed by another inmate at a federal prison, shortly after a blockbuster documentary came out debunking the establishment narrative about his case. And Venezuela is going to hold a nationwide referendum in support of its claim that most of the neighboring country of Guyana belongs to Venezuela.

