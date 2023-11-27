Some Hostages Released During Tenuous Truce

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There’s a tenuous truce in Gaza, and a few of the more than 200 hostages seized by Hamas terrorists back on October 7th have been released. But is releasing Palestinian prisoners for hostages a good idea?
Also, the discovery of a Communist Chinese-linked bio-lab on American soil highlights the fact that America is vulnerable to pathogenic risk. Ex- Police Officer Derek Chauvin was stabbed by another inmate at a federal prison, shortly after a blockbuster documentary came out debunking the establishment narrative about his case. And Venezuela is going to hold a nationwide referendum in support of its claim that most of the neighboring country of Guyana belongs to Venezuela.
