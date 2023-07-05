© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch: UFC Fighter Anthony Smith Discloses Blood Clot Experience Post mRNA COVID Vaccine and Alleges Mother's Death After Pfizer Booster Injection.
UFC Light Heavyweight fighter Anthony "Lionheart" Smith discusses his experience related to C-19 vaccinations during a "Believe You Me" podcast with former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping.
During the discussion, Smith shared a personal event concerning his mother. According to Smith, his mother tragically fell into a coma due to a stroke two weeks after receiving the Pfizer booster shot and, unfortunately, passed away.
Mirrored - alexlunaviewer