Quo Vadis





Apr 17, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for April 16, 2023.

My Dear Children:

ON THIS GREAT DAY WHEN THE FEAST OF MY MERCY IS CELEBRATED, I CALL YOU TO MEDITATE ON THIS CALL.

My children go to extremes when I talk to them about My Mercy and My Justice, believing me to be a God who forgives everything or who lets everything go and for being God he has to always be weak and fleeting.

I am Justice, but I am not unjust, much less am I so severe that I do not bow to the sorrows of My own.

My Mercy surpasses everything if the human creature desires forgiveness with all its strength and makes a firm purpose of amendment.

When My children desire with all their strength, with all their heart, with all their mind, with all their thought My Forgiveness, I offer you My infinite Mercy and all My Goods are poured out on My human creatures through My Rays.

FOR BEING MERCIFUL I AM NOT A SMALL GOD, BUT I AM THE INFINITELY POWERFUL, SUPREME, OMNIPOTENT AND OMNISCIENT GOD.

What for man is insurmountable, My Mercy surpasses it.

What for man is incomprehensible, for Me surpasses human thought and I forgive My Way.

All My act and work comes from My Love, My Justice and My Mercy.

The human creature usually judges me with the human judgment that looks behind itself at its convenience.

Dear children, My Justice is merciful; therefore, the one who is not merciful is lost in the fog of presumption and intrigue.

I call you to pray, to live next to Me and I call you to be renewed creatures in My Love.

I wish you transformed to endow you with My Gifts and My Virtues.

Children, they walk every day perhaps along the same path and have looked at the same beggar sitting on the side of the road: hungry, cold, thirsty and they have not given him anything.

They walk with the same people every day and if I ask them: what are the needs of those people they walk with?

They don't know.

The human creature lives from what it sees, from the superficial and does not delve into the depths of the brother in the need for lack, which is not always monetary, but can be a lack of Christian formation and ignorance about Sacred Scripture.

Children:

They spend so many hours on computers, on televisions and they are ignorant of how close they are to humanity!

How I regret this behavior of indifference of My children towards the Prophecies that I have sent them!

They know that it is everyone's duty to pray for each of their brothers and sisters, ministering to each other.

My Mother and Saint Michael the Archangel by Divine Will have given them the warnings so that they can prepare and not get lost.

THEY ARE AT THE MOMENT INCREASE THEIR FAITH AND TURN TO MY DIVINE MERCY.

Dear children:

What is your faith?

How is your faith?

Where is your faith?

So many of my children leave me aside, abandoning me!

THIS IS THE TIME FOR YOU TO COME TO THE FAITH, BE FAITHFUL AND LOVE MY MERCY.

I bless you, my children, I love you. Come to My Mercy.

Your Jesus.





The following commentary comes from Luz de Maria:

Brothers and Sisters:

I invite you to meditate on these Messages:

The following message comes from THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

on June 27, 2009

Children, each one must walk with the awareness of the constant blessings they receive from the Fatherly House, aware of the Divine Mercy, which is incessantly in constant flight from Heaven to Earth, so that all men have the great blessing of keeping at their fingertips all the aid they need to overcome the trials and onslaughts of each day with spiritual health.

This message comes from THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

October 15, 2009.

I call on you not to get tired of giving testimony to the Divine Love that dwells in you.

Trust in God, in His Mercy and you will see His Glory.

This is the time to bend your knees: pray, pray without fainting that My Son will give you a great WARNING.

Prepare for this great day of Mercy, prepare yourselves because the evil one will be on the lookout against those lukewarm who do not remain strengthened.

This message comes from OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST on January 24, 2016:

Religion will falter.

Sin, entering My Church, will have wreaked havoc in the face of the foolishness of those who do not obey, have not known Me and have rejected Me.

My House will be treated with irreverence when they confuse My Mercy with the transformation of the Divine Law to adapt it to the constant disrespects of a ruthless generation.

Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hoi55_oZ3LE