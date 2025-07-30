What Really Qualifies as Medicine - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Allopathic prescription drugs treat only symptoms of deeper-rooted disease and disorder. The Sick Care Industrial Complex is trained NOT to look for the cure or prevent illness because that won't feed their CASH COW. Look into Natural Remedies as MEDICINE because they work and don't have side effects or cause more disease and disorder like vaccines and snake oil statins.