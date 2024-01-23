Disease X And The NWO-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 22 2024

The World Economic Forum annual meeting may be over, but what was discussed there is continuing to reverberate across the internet. The two main takeaways being to prepare for Disease X, and to be ready to receive the New World Order. Tabletop exercises on how to map these things out have already begun just as they did in the end of 2019 with Event 201. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the shadowy figures that populate the New World Order are a relentless bunch, content to make small but steady gains over a period of decades. In every decade since the close of WWII in 1945, they've gotten closer and closer to achieving their goal of world domination. By all indicators, 2024 is the year they've selected, like 2020, for a major offensive. By now, everyone knows about Disease X, but what do you know about Clade X? We'll tell you today, and you're not going to like it. We will bring you startling updates on their progress, some of it sounding like far-fetched science fiction, but sadly all too real. In America, Donald Trump is a kitten's whisker away from locking up the nomination in an election that just may be the last straw that breaks the proverbial camel's back. We are watching momentous change, and all of it points us squarely to the 'scripture of truth' as found in your King James Bible. X marks the spot!



