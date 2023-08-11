"HOSPITALS" ARE DUMPING PATIENTS ON STREETS IN COLD WEATHER ❄️ 😱

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So called "hospitals" are cruel and heartless and greedy. They cannot be trusted. They are throwing seriously ill patients on streets in freezing cold weather ❄️ 🌡️☁️. They are dehumanizing and withholding 'treatment' from patients. 💉💊
Original viral news video 🗞️📰: https://youtu.be/rFJsFdgMkYE