"To Offend" - Rap Song - by Bret Rife

it's the hick in the woods again
i am that hooligan
numbers are dropping cuz i'm playing pool again
looking for lines so that i can be crossing them
i made the path and now every one following
all of my money is clean cuz i'm washing it
mud on my clothes every day so i'm laundering
flowing so sick like i'm under the weather
a storm is coming a tornado warning
but i got my cellar
there's no room for you so you better take shelter
the more that i rap i just keep getting better
i slayed the dragon i'm on a new level
i don't need awards my hat don't need a feather
i'll take from the rich and i'll keep it forever
but i do not steal
i take what they hand me they're copping a feel
what's mine is mine i'm not taking a deal
i'm on my own and i'm realer than real
i'm slightly offensive like i am elijah
but i am the one who is starting a riot
i threw a molotov cocktail of lines and
all of them ended up rhyming
the prices are rising on food that we buying
the bodies are piling from vax people dying
i am the one who will lead the uprising
i read the room to see who to offend
i'm against lgbt i'm not on the fence
i'm intolerant
they are grooming kids
i don't support trannies
i got common sense
gays cannot marry it's a covenant
between man and woman
that's all marriage is
if you're born with a dick
you can buy you some tits
but you'll never be female you cannot bear kids
a woman's supposed to submit
to her man cuz she came from his rib
who else can i offend
i haven't touched religion or tone of skin
the jews on my list are really satanists
hiding behind their pointed nose and chin
cannot say deaths were under 4 million
achieving the highest level of victim
90 percent of blacks always vote democrat
they got more group think than any other class
burning their cities and looting their own stash
they vote people in who will take out the most tax
you think thats so crass
i be like trump with the moab
droppin bombs on these fools no forecast
their skin is so thin need no tac
to pierce them to the bone it's so sad
i'm breaking bones
with my sticks and stones
but my words will show you pain
sodom and gomorrah got a sulfur rain
cuz of hoes and gays
so drop all your feelings like novacain
i'll blow your mind like kurt kobain
don't put hope in saints
but i'd be the one who gave the stone to dave
i'll fight the giant with no complaints
got a ace in the hole with a poker face
when i hit the road then they open lanes
when i'm in my lane i can go for days
i'm over your head i'm pouring rain
on the whole parade
obama campaigned on hope and change
dropping bombs with at least one drone a day
my eyes are open not woke awake
i won't comply and i don't behave
i pour gasoline on the open flames
i'm melting their minds til the culture change
i'm offending these libs til they go insane
i might as well throw them in a torture cage
me in your presence is no mistake
i'm handing out gifts like a holy day
tomorrow don't matter when it's still today
it's the hick in the woods again here to offend
if I hurt your feelings i don't give a lick
i hope i get backlash i won't even flinch
if i get pushback I won't move and inch
this is my temple and i'm made of bricks
there are two wings of the bird
it's flying us over the edge of the earth
stop worshipping idols or you will get burned
there's only one God still haven't you learned