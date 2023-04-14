"To Offend" - Rap Song - by Bret Rife

it's the hick in the woods again

i am that hooligan

numbers are dropping cuz i'm playing pool again

looking for lines so that i can be crossing them

i made the path and now every one following

all of my money is clean cuz i'm washing it

mud on my clothes every day so i'm laundering





flowing so sick like i'm under the weather

a storm is coming a tornado warning

but i got my cellar

there's no room for you so you better take shelter

the more that i rap i just keep getting better

i slayed the dragon i'm on a new level

i don't need awards my hat don't need a feather

i'll take from the rich and i'll keep it forever





but i do not steal

i take what they hand me they're copping a feel

what's mine is mine i'm not taking a deal

i'm on my own and i'm realer than real





i'm slightly offensive like i am elijah

but i am the one who is starting a riot

i threw a molotov cocktail of lines and

all of them ended up rhyming

the prices are rising on food that we buying

the bodies are piling from vax people dying

i am the one who will lead the uprising





































i read the room to see who to offend

i'm against lgbt i'm not on the fence

i'm intolerant

they are grooming kids

i don't support trannies

i got common sense

gays cannot marry it's a covenant

between man and woman

that's all marriage is

if you're born with a dick

you can buy you some tits

but you'll never be female you cannot bear kids

a woman's supposed to submit

to her man cuz she came from his rib







who else can i offend

i haven't touched religion or tone of skin

the jews on my list are really satanists

hiding behind their pointed nose and chin

cannot say deaths were under 4 million

achieving the highest level of victim





























































90 percent of blacks always vote democrat

they got more group think than any other class

burning their cities and looting their own stash

they vote people in who will take out the most tax

you think thats so crass

i be like trump with the moab

droppin bombs on these fools no forecast

their skin is so thin need no tac

to pierce them to the bone it's so sad





i'm breaking bones

with my sticks and stones

but my words will show you pain

sodom and gomorrah got a sulfur rain

cuz of hoes and gays

so drop all your feelings like novacain

i'll blow your mind like kurt kobain

don't put hope in saints

but i'd be the one who gave the stone to dave

i'll fight the giant with no complaints

got a ace in the hole with a poker face

when i hit the road then they open lanes

when i'm in my lane i can go for days

i'm over your head i'm pouring rain

on the whole parade

obama campaigned on hope and change

dropping bombs with at least one drone a day

my eyes are open not woke awake

i won't comply and i don't behave

i pour gasoline on the open flames

i'm melting their minds til the culture change

i'm offending these libs til they go insane

i might as well throw them in a torture cage

me in your presence is no mistake

i'm handing out gifts like a holy day

tomorrow don't matter when it's still today





it's the hick in the woods again here to offend

if I hurt your feelings i don't give a lick

i hope i get backlash i won't even flinch

if i get pushback I won't move and inch

this is my temple and i'm made of bricks





there are two wings of the bird

it's flying us over the edge of the earth

stop worshipping idols or you will get burned

there's only one God still haven't you learned



