BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

John Titus | Killer Whale Liquidity Crisis
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
83 views • 07/27/2023

TFTC
 Jun 20, 2023 #bankingcrisis #bitcoin #thefed
Marty sits down with John Titus to discuss the liquidity crisis caused by the Fed. John's Substack: https://bestevidence.substack.com/ Best Evidence on Youtube:    / @bestevidence 

  0:00 - Intro

2:30 - Killer whales and banks lacking liquidity

13:13 - The Fed is at the center

18:01 - Coordinated consolidation effort

23:28- The strength of cash

30:57 - John’s origin story

36:09 - Fix the money, fix the world

39:20 - Dollar endgame

42:06 - John on Bitcoin

46:38 - The system is run by those who hate you

49:54 - Life expectancy decline

52:35 - Tyranny thrives in the fear of resistance

55:39 - Wrapping up Shoutout to our sponsors: River https://river.com/tftc Unchained https://unchained.com/concierge/ CrowdHealth https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/tftc Bitcoin Talent Co https://www.bitcointalent.co/ TFTC Merch is Available Shop Now: https://merch.tftc.io Join the TFTC Movement: Main YT Channel    / tftc21   Clips YT Channel    / @tftcclip   Website https://tftc.io/ Twitter https://twitter.com/tftc21 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/tftc.io/ Follow Marty Bent: Twitter https://twitter.com/martybent Newsletter https://tftc.io/martys-bent/ Podcast https://tftc.io/podcasts/ #thefed #bankingcrisis #bitcoin

Keywords
crimefederal reservemoneyfraudcashbanksaccountsliquidity crisisconsolidationjohn tituskiller whaletftc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy