John Titus | Killer Whale Liquidity Crisis



TFTC

Jun 20, 2023 #bankingcrisis #bitcoin #thefed

Marty sits down with John Titus to discuss the liquidity crisis caused by the Fed. John's Substack: https://bestevidence.substack.com/ Best Evidence on Youtube: / @bestevidence

0:00 - Intro

2:30 - Killer whales and banks lacking liquidity

13:13 - The Fed is at the center

18:01 - Coordinated consolidation effort

23:28- The strength of cash

30:57 - John’s origin story

36:09 - Fix the money, fix the world

39:20 - Dollar endgame

42:06 - John on Bitcoin

46:38 - The system is run by those who hate you

49:54 - Life expectancy decline

52:35 - Tyranny thrives in the fear of resistance

