John Titus | Killer Whale Liquidity Crisis

0:00 - Intro
2:30 - Killer whales and banks lacking liquidity
13:13 - The Fed is at the center
18:01 - Coordinated consolidation effort
23:28- The strength of cash
30:57 - John’s origin story
36:09 - Fix the money, fix the world
39:20 - Dollar endgame
42:06 - John on Bitcoin
46:38 - The system is run by those who hate you
49:54 - Life expectancy decline
52:35 - Tyranny thrives in the fear of resistance
55:39 - Wrapping up