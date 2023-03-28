© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html
Turpentine Protocol Videos: https://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html
Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
Why You Should Only Start With 1 Drop Of Turpentine!
Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) before someone even considers taking it internally for its broad spectrum of detox and healing benefits they first need to be fully aware of the dose you should be starting out with for a variety of different reasons.
So I have created this video "Why You Should Only Start With 1 Drop Of Turpentine!" to share with you fully all the reasons why you should start out with such a low dose of Turpentine and no higher.
If you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video "Why You Should Only Start With 1 Drop Of Turpentine!" from start to finish NOW!
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno