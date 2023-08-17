A BOOK ABOUT THE MAUI FIRES WAS PUBLISHED DURING THE FIRES, HOW WAS THIS POSSIBLE ?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A book, "Fire and Fury: The Story of the 2023 Maui Fire and its Implications for Climate Change", was published while the fires were still happening. Pretty fast. In fact way too fast.
I can’t find much of anything out about the author. Did you catch the name ? Miles Stones ? Milestones... right in our face. And his Amazon bio says “I’d rather not say”... I bet not.
Coincidence ? There is no such thing with the evil bastards running this shit show.
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
