NO ACCIDENT !! THEY BLEW IT UP !!

When the video is slowed right down you can clearly see the explosions going off all the way along the bridge in a sequence. How to blow up a bridge and make it look like an accident; ram the a ship directly into a main support pillar, then fractionally after impact detonate the blade cutting charges to bring the bridge down. First blow the pillar the ship hits, then in sequence blow the rest of the bridge to completely block the port. We know now CIA / DEEP STATE they did it, the question is why?

The first charges to detonate are on the main support pillar, about 5 spot flashes of light can be seen, at the point where the bridge meets the supporting pillar.

2nd flashes can be seen to the left side to collapse the supporting arch. The flashes then go off pretty much exactly where you would place them if you where demolishing it.

The ship hitting the bridge was just a cover story to allow them to blow up the bridge. Just like flying planes into the twin towers, when its already rigged with explosives.



