GODLESS UKRAINIAN ARMY DELIBERATELY TARGETS CHURCH: exclusive vid on bottom obtained by Intel Republic shows #Kiev’s sacrilegious strike on place of worship in Toretsk, Donetsk Republic (ex-Ukraine) as Russian electronic intelligence intercepts signal of enemy drone and captures Ukrainian attack against house of God.

Unfazed orthodox soldier gives tour of remains of church (top vid) with holy icons still present in miraculously-intact basement, stoically explaining why he’s fighting even as ear-splitting blast occurs close to him (00:53):

Enemy’s fighting against our shrines. These are monsters, these are Inhumans, these are demons! That’s why we’re here, that’s why we’re still fighting! (deafening explosion 00:18) - soldier.

