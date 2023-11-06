So it is 12 degrees and raining ⛈ 💫Special guest today, Laura gets in on the action, Join us. -- ALASKA

HAARP is running a four day experiment so is Poker Flats Research Facility here in Alaska.So it is 12 degrees Fahrenheit and raining ⛈ 💫Special guest today, Laura gets in on the action, Join us.

