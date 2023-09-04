BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The TRUTH About Jan 6
MarvelMuse
MarvelMuse
21 followers
4
201 views • 09/04/2023

In this episode, we delve into the truth behind the brand new breaking news story about the truth behind January 6’th and what Ukrainian operatives were at the front of the conspiracy to smear the American right. Other things discussed include but are not limited to; Ukrainian Neo-Nazis, operatives at the infamous Charlottesville incident, and a new fake Neo-Nazi group led by a supposedly homeless Ukrainian soldier with a US citizenship. This is a crazy live news story I found today and was lucky enough to be able to get the video done and edited super quickly. https://twitter.com/LauraLoomer/status/1698380122741428382?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1698380122741428382%7Ctwgr%5E9f01c77c87c38addf297d8bd72dbfa3726cce71d%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infowars.com%2F https://twitter.com/LauraLoomer/status/1698092703295103042

trumpnewsdemocratspoliticsconservativeviralrussiadonald trumpbreaking newsbidenwokerepublicantrudeauukraineright wingtransbreakingjan 6brand newmarvelmusenews livenews live today
