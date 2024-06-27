Secret Tech Tether, Mr. Rogers’ Catholics, Eyes Wide Sex Party, RFK Jr. on Fauci, Health & Marriage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CBT 2024-06-26 “C” Is For Eavesdropping
Topic list:
* “J” is for Jennifer and “C” is for cookie!
* Andy Kaufman on the “subscription business model”
* “Samsung has updated your legal agreement, click here to consent...”
* “SMART” stands for eavesdropping.
* The never-ending lawyer tether with devices you THOUGHT you bought from billion-dollar companies.
* What does the “special friend” of Fred Rogers prove about Hollywood?
* What happens when your mother is Catholic?
* “inside LA’s most exclusive ‘sex party’” with Bill Mahr and Gwenyth Paltrow.
* Gwenyth Paltrow can’t act, so how is she getting so much coverage?
* Does the “Mandela Effect” explain what really happened in the Garden of Eden?
* Does the “Mandela Effect” explain the “wise men” who visit baby Jesus?
* Who were the “wise men”?
* The Roman Catholic-dominated “Supreme Court” stands by “red flag” gun confiscation.
* Illegal aliens are now cops in Colorado and California: here’s the agenda behind the agenda.
* Robert Francis Junior tells you who the REAL Anthony Fauci is (but not really).
* ANY mention of Anthony Fauci SHOULD lead with this but NEVER does.
* Celia Farber’s dirty little secret.
* What is “the Hook”?
* The despicable, demonic, bloody Catholic fingerprint on the “H.R.748 - CARES Act”.
* What really happened to Tony “The Protest Is Over” Palmer?
* What does Kelly Brogan’s private life tell you about her?
* Johnny on fitness, diet and injury.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
_____________________
Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network
On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16
On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4
On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill
Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com
Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/
Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A
_____________________
Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen
_____________________
Hawkeye’s blog
https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/
Hawkeye’s YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095