Secret Tech Tether, Mr. Rogers’ Catholics, Eyes Wide Sex Party, RFK Jr. on Fauci, Health & Marriage
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
11 views • 10 months ago

CBT 2024-06-26 “C” Is For Eavesdropping

Topic list:

* “J” is for Jennifer and “C” is for cookie!
* Andy Kaufman on the “subscription business model”
* “Samsung has updated your legal agreement, click here to consent...”
* “SMART” stands for eavesdropping.
* The never-ending lawyer tether with devices you THOUGHT you bought from billion-dollar companies.
* What does the “special friend” of Fred Rogers prove about Hollywood?
* What happens when your mother is Catholic?
* “inside LA’s most exclusive ‘sex party’” with Bill Mahr and Gwenyth Paltrow.
* Gwenyth Paltrow can’t act, so how is she getting so much coverage?
* Does the “Mandela Effect” explain what really happened in the Garden of Eden?
* Does the “Mandela Effect” explain the “wise men” who visit baby Jesus?
* Who were the “wise men”?
* The Roman Catholic-dominated “Supreme Court” stands by “red flag” gun confiscation.
* Illegal aliens are now cops in Colorado and California: here’s the agenda behind the agenda.
* Robert Francis Junior tells you who the REAL Anthony Fauci is (but not really).
* ANY mention of Anthony Fauci SHOULD lead with this but NEVER does.
* Celia Farber’s dirty little secret.
* What is “the Hook”?
* The despicable, demonic, bloody Catholic fingerprint on the “H.R.748 - CARES Act”.
* What really happened to Tony “The Protest Is Over” Palmer?
* What does Kelly Brogan’s private life tell you about her?
* Johnny on fitness, diet and injury.

kennedyjesuitsfauci
