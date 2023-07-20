HOW-TO: how to make a MULLEIN-MILK-CHAI for BREATHING LUNG HELP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The narrative around milk as mucous forming & hurting lungs is countered by many. It is actually beneficial and nourishing for the lungs PARTICULARLY when combined with mullein & chai spices. Give it a go and let us know please!!! Much Love to you and many blessings from BeadHappyDBA!
