'You Better Run'! PENTAGON is Horrified by the New Tactics of the Russians! It's Really Terrifying!
427 views • 06/20/2023

Most likely, you have all heard the phrase ''All means are good in war''. And the current military crisis in Eastern Europe has once again confirmed the full significance of this phrase. Since Friday last week, horrifying footage of a Soviet Tank T-54 appeared on the network, which destroyed the entire stronghold of the Ukrainian army in the blast. Moreover, this is not the only such case. Witnesses claim that the Russians have started using Terrifying tactics against the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Russians began to convert all captured heavy equipment, turning them into real kamikaze tanks, working on remote control. *********************************************************

