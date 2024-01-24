Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What is the Value and Benefits of AI for Normal People? - Joe Allen | Flyover Clip
channel image
Flyover Conservatives
670 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
38 views
Published a month ago

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CLIPS -

https://flyover.live/media/series/hxk7rym/flyover-clips



For Joe Allen’s slideshow presentation, text AI to 40509



Joe Allen

WEBSITE: www.joebot.xyz

BOOK: https://a.co/d/4wbQFeb



FULL IN STUDIO INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v3wxr64-foc-show-joe-allen.html



SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover



Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com



► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter



► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate



► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 W


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: bc652c6b6dfe6ac1



Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket