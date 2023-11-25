BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 24, 2023
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
52 views • 11/25/2023

Episode 2158 - Deserted office buildings to be converted to high density housing. Dentists to give vaccines. Who’s the real bogey man? What is the real story of the Irish riots? Clash of cultures or false flags? Operation Condor and Gladio? Can Israel do anything wrong? Covid and the shot are real bio weapons! Hayden insanely says Patriot Christians are the same as Hamas terrorists. Plus much more. Politically incorrect show today. High energy show!

healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption
