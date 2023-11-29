VIVEK: The climate change agenda is a hoax & it’s hurting farmers in Iowa.

Vivek Ramaswamy: The GOP establishment does NOT approve of this message & it’s pathetic I’m the only candidate with the stones to say it:





The climate change agenda is a hoax & it’s hurting farmers in Iowa. Here’s how: the U.S. government enacted crony subsidies to reward those who build CO₂ pipelines across the Midwest to bury CO₂ in the ground in North Dakota (which is senseless for many reasons, including the fact that crops require CO₂).





Here’s the bigger problem: most farmers don’t want the CO₂ pipeline on their land. There are real hazards & many farmers don’t want to sell their land either. But the GOP Establishment in Iowa has enacted eminent domain to *seize* these farmers’ land, which is a gross violation of their property rights.





Every political consultant tells you to stay away from the CO₂ pipeline issue because it makes the likes of @GovKimReynolds look horrible for supporting it. Well, I refuse to be controlled. We’ll go deep on this on Friday at 12pm in Des Moines, with the Free Soil Coalition.





PREDICTION: soon you will see the other presidential candidates who have tiptoed around this issue reluctantly adopt my stance, including even the one whom Reynolds endorsed. You can bookmark that prediction & take it to the bank.