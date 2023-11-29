VIVEK: The climate change agenda is a hoax & it’s hurting farmers in Iowa.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Vivek Ramaswamy: The GOP establishment does NOT approve of this message & it’s pathetic I’m the only candidate with the stones to say it:
The climate change agenda is a hoax & it’s hurting farmers in Iowa. Here’s how: the U.S. government enacted crony subsidies to reward those who build CO₂ pipelines across the Midwest to bury CO₂ in the ground in North Dakota (which is senseless for many reasons, including the fact that crops require CO₂).
Here’s the bigger problem: most farmers don’t want the CO₂ pipeline on their land. There are real hazards & many farmers don’t want to sell their land either. But the GOP Establishment in Iowa has enacted eminent domain to *seize* these farmers’ land, which is a gross violation of their property rights.
Every political consultant tells you to stay away from the CO₂ pipeline issue because it makes the likes of @GovKimReynolds look horrible for supporting it. Well, I refuse to be controlled. We’ll go deep on this on Friday at 12pm in Des Moines, with the Free Soil Coalition.
PREDICTION: soon you will see the other presidential candidates who have tiptoed around this issue reluctantly adopt my stance, including even the one whom Reynolds endorsed. You can bookmark that prediction & take it to the bank.