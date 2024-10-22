Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - Gun and Garden (Michaelangelo 2)

Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - E16 Gun and Garden (Michaelangelo 2)



Michaelangelo music videos.





No documenting on the greater world problems here. Although the main theme throughout this series will be documenting the journey I take as a cidiot (city-idiot) into an avid wild harvester.





The hope is that to move from market food, which is low quality, and soon to be low quantity, in a societal collapse, to an abundant and sustainable source of wild harvested foods, from nature.

It will take some time, probably a few years at least, to recon the area and research the local flora and fauna. I took to the local food bank to help with food insecurity issues. In hopes of giving back to the bank, as well, I donated some gardening supplies, and I began volunteering at it. After doing most of the work of planting the garden, I now will be doing regular maintenance, like clearing of weeds.

I also signed up to help with harvests at local farms this fall. All of this was driven by a food loving, and friendly, Michaleangelo style spirit.

The video begin with a showcase of the Charles Daly Honcho. A very (relatively) low cost, jam free (pump action), mag fed shotgun with large mags, coupled to ensure both lethal and non-lethal options are available. Tucked in a condor single sided backpack, it provides a comfortable, stylish, super balls secure feeling.







Soundtrack

1 Mr. J. Meideros = Bucket

2 PSY = Gangnam Style

