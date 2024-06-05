Kiev is actively preparing for the upcoming peace conference on Ukraine, which is to be held in Switzerland in mid-June. While Zelensky travels around the world, begging for support, Ukrainian propaganda has gone full blast in an attempt to remind Kiev’s sponsors of the ‘valiant struggle of the most democratic country defending world peace from the terrible Russians’.

On the eve of all the meetings with Western decision-makers, all kinds of provocations are expected aimed at accusing the Russians of various crimes.

Moscow tries to act ahead of the curve. Russian authorities have warned about upcoming provocations in the Kherson region. A group of 13 Ukrainian film makers and war correspondents arrived in Kherson to stage fake Russian strikes on civilian facilities with heavy losses.

Fake videos are also filmed on the frontlines. Recently, Chechen soldiers discovered a Ukrainian field film studio in one of the captured positions in the Kremennaya area. There, Ukrainian propagandists filmed fake videos about their victories using dummy bodies of Russian soldiers, red paint and various fragments of Russian equipment.

Exchanged Ukrainian POWs are also exploited by Kiev’s propaganda. Ukrainian media rarely show the traitors who surrendered to the Russians, but recently, as if by order, numerous videos have begun to appear with stories featuring healthy POWs about the terrible conditions in Russian captivity.

Outright lies are spread by official sources of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has published a message about an allegedly downed Russian aircraft, supporting it with photo of a crash at the Royal International Air Tattoo airshow in 1993.

Another official statement by the Ukrainian 110th Mechanized Brigade about the alleged destruction of a Russian Su-25 was supported by footage from a computer game. The use of war simulators and games is one of the most popular methods used by Ukrainian military propagandists.

On the other hand, Kiev’s attempts to accuse Moscow of its own crimes look ridiculous. While Ukrainian men are afraid to leave their homes so as not to be captured by military recruiters, Kiev has officially declared that thousands of videos featuring illegal mass mobilization, beatings and kidnappings are nothing more than fake videos shot by the Russian film studio Mosfilm.

The same lies are spread about Russian crimes and Ukrainian democracy during the years of the war. Kiev’s methods of information warfare have changed little, which is why their effectiveness is rapidly declining and does not lead to the desired support for the terrorist regime.

The low efficiency and negligence of Ukrainian officials and propagandists also testify to the fatigue of the population and the agony of the regime, which can no longer support the struggle in the media or on the battlefield.

