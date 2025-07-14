BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Arrest the president
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
140 followers
0
173 views • 2 months ago

Farage double of Tony Blair, and so called Prince Andrew like they are all related

Terrorism: Method of government inspiring by terror by acts of brutality, and savagery

(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)

Terrorist: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

It was former prime minister (A ZIONIST) David Lloyd George to urge Britain stop treating Germany like a pariah~they might later be glad to rely on her as a bulwark against communism. 'If Germany broke down,' he said 'and was seized by the communists, Europe would follow

Democracy Definition from Greek The rule over the people

Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery from the most extreme liberty. Plato

The Theory of communism can be summed up in one single sentence the abolition of private property Karl Marx

During this phase of his progress the chief goal of the Jew was the victory of democracy, or rather the supreme hegemony of the parliamentary system, which embodied his concept of democracy

Democracy as practiced in Western Europe to-day, is the forerunner of Marxism A.H

Marxism, whose final objection was, is, and will continue to be, the destruction of all non-Jewish national states. A H

The Jewish chronicle of London, said in 1919: There is much in fact of Bolshevism itself, in the fact that so many Jews are Bolsheviks, in the fact that the ideals of Bolshevism at many points are consonant with the finest ideals of Judaism.

onestonetwobirds
