Twitter (X) to Require Government ID and Selfie to Have an Account and the TRUTH About THE LETTER X
89 views • 08/21/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

List of 15 Sources Used In This Video ⬇️

1. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12330521/Twitter-renamed-X-new-logo.html 

2. https://twitter.com/mayemusk/status/1683440016549203968 

3. Elon Musk Is Buying Twitter As “An Accelerate To Creating X The Everything App” WHAT COULD GO WRONG? https://pressfortruth.ca/elon-musk-is-buying-twitter-as-an-accelerate-to-creating-x-the-everything-app-what-could-go-wrong 

4. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12329505/X-marks-spot-Inside-Elon-Musks-25-year-history-obsession-letter-X-prepares-rename-rebrand-Twitter-losing-iconic-blue-bird.html 

5. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/elon-musk-announces-company-xai-154116599.html 

6. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X_Corp 

7. https://cdn-img.scalabs.com.au/sDY5xECZtm2AksUYssW9kTXeQa3H1AjzTF-kz92e9PI/aHR0cHM6Ly9zdy10/cmlwbGVtLXByZC5z/Y2FkaWdpdGFsLmlv/L21lZGlhLzgxMzM5/L2Vsb24tbXVzay1i/YWJ5LmpwZz9wcmVz/ZXQ9TWFpbkltYWdl

8. https://search.brave.com/search?q=planet+x&source=desktop

9. https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/3/3e/Generation_timeline.svg

10. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Louis_Farrakhan

11. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X_rating

12. https://medlineplus.gov/druginfo/drug_Xa.html

13. https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/codex_magica/codex_magica11.htm

14. https://www.pcmag.com/news/verifying-your-identity-on-twitter-will-require-taking-a-selfie

15. Friendly Reminder Who Elon "Free Speech" Musk Is https://t.me/APFGAC/20420

Original Video Link: https://battleplan.news/watch?id=64beeb368c997fe53e48d8ba

#Twitter #X #ElonMusk

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac 

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry 

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC 

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

twitterelon muskxsteve baldassariamerican patriots for god and countrypress for truththe letter xthe truth about the letter x that musk doesnt want you to knowtwitter to require government id and selfie
