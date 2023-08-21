Twitter (X) to Require Government ID and Selfie to Have an Account and the TRUTH About THE LETTER X

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
List of 15 Sources Used In This Video ⬇️
1. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12330521/Twitter-renamed-X-new-logo.html
2. https://twitter.com/mayemusk/status/1683440016549203968
3. Elon Musk Is Buying Twitter As “An Accelerate To Creating X The Everything App” WHAT COULD GO WRONG? https://pressfortruth.ca/elon-musk-is-buying-twitter-as-an-accelerate-to-creating-x-the-everything-app-what-could-go-wrong
4. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12329505/X-marks-spot-Inside-Elon-Musks-25-year-history-obsession-letter-X-prepares-rename-rebrand-Twitter-losing-iconic-blue-bird.html
5. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/elon-musk-announces-company-xai-154116599.html
6. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X_Corp
7. https://cdn-img.scalabs.com.au/sDY5xECZtm2AksUYssW9kTXeQa3H1AjzTF-kz92e9PI/aHR0cHM6Ly9zdy10/cmlwbGVtLXByZC5z/Y2FkaWdpdGFsLmlv/L21lZGlhLzgxMzM5/L2Vsb24tbXVzay1i/YWJ5LmpwZz9wcmVz/ZXQ9TWFpbkltYWdl
8. https://search.brave.com/search?q=planet+x&source=desktop
9. https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/3/3e/Generation_timeline.svg
10. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Louis_Farrakhan
11. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X_rating
12. https://medlineplus.gov/druginfo/drug_Xa.html
13. https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/codex_magica/codex_magica11.htm
14. https://www.pcmag.com/news/verifying-your-identity-on-twitter-will-require-taking-a-selfie
15. Friendly Reminder Who Elon "Free Speech" Musk Is https://t.me/APFGAC/20420
Original Video Link: https://battleplan.news/watch?id=64beeb368c997fe53e48d8ba
#Twitter #X #ElonMusk
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!