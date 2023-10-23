EPOCH TV | Kash Patel: Curbing the Deep State and the Defense Industrial Complex

“Kash Patel on the Israel-Hamas War, the Defense Industrial Complex, and Strategies to Curb the Deep State”





"Congress has all but ceded its constitutional oversight authority to the executive branch that's supposed to report to them. These folks like Garland and Wray have…made it almost beneath them to go over there & testify. And then it takes a literal act of Congress to get one document from one subpoena and it's 60% redacted."





"We can reclassify all these positions, if a president wanted to…[as] Schedule F. And essentially, you are hired & fired at will."





At least a third of positions in the federal government don't need to exist, argues Kash Patel. In this episode, he breaks down how to curb the deep state and the defense-industrial complex.





Kash Patel on his new book, “Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy.”





🔴WATCH on @AmThoughtLeader





PLEASE ALSO WATCH THIS BOMBSHELL INTEL DROP by Kash Patel on the Iranian Spy infiltration of the Biden regime - top level infiltration!!!!!





https://rumble.com/v3qdrfg-kash-patel-explains-how-iranian-agents-have-infiltrated-biden-regime-access.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3