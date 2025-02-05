Bombshell IHOPKC Report: Mike Bickle Sexually Abused 17 Women | Pastors As Prophetic Predators

God is shaking up the charismatic world. An intricate web of con artists, liars, and cover-ups is unraveling before our eyes. A years-long investigation into the sexaul abuse of the Kansas City-based International House of Prayer was released on February 3rd. The report, titled Firefly, details the sexual grooming and spiritual abuse by IHOPKC's founder, Mike Bickle, of 17 women, including a minor. Other large ministries are also implicated in the cover-up of not only Mike Bickle but ministers and so-called prophets in their own churches. At the core is a group of men who put profits and fame over people. While some are silent, others, like Rick Joyner of Morningstar Ministries, have called what Mike did a "nothing burger." Moringstar is embroiled in it's own scandals with the departure of Chris Reed over sexual misconduct and a volunteer who was convicted of grooming and abusing boys in the youth group. If that wasn't enough, Bethel just released it's statement on why they have separated from so-called prophet Shawn Bolz, who has been accused of data mining for prophetic words. God is cleaning out his church, which is painful but much needed. Read More:

