Redpill: Invasion

Record-Breaking Border Numbers: Follow The $

* [Bidan] invited millions to come here.

* The sheer volume is unimaginable.

* You’re paying for all of this.

* Joe wants to bring the whole world here.

* Sanctuary cities get their come-uppance.

* Some Dems ready to admit: walls do work!

* We’re inviting biblical diseases at the border.

* Migrants exploit our laws.





Red Pill: Incompetent vs. Malevolent

* Why is it that every single move [Bidan] makes, America loses and our adversaries win?

* This puppet regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.





The full segment — plus accompanying interview with Mike Huckabee — is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (28 December 2023)

https://youtu.be/x80ORbLhO1Q

https://youtu.be/ToPRRNbeDLE