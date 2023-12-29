Redpill: Invasion

Record-Breaking Border Numbers: Follow The $
* [Bidan] invited millions to come here.
* The sheer volume is unimaginable.
* You’re paying for all of this.
* Joe wants to bring the whole world here.
* Sanctuary cities get their come-uppance.
* Some Dems ready to admit: walls do work!
* We’re inviting biblical diseases at the border.
* Migrants exploit our laws.
Red Pill: Incompetent vs. Malevolent
* Why is it that every single move [Bidan] makes, America loses and our adversaries win?
* This puppet regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.
* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
The full segment — plus accompanying interview with Mike Huckabee — is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (28 December 2023)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.