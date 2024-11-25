EXHIBIT M: Second Charter, UN coup?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOURCES
Lopez-Claros, A. (2024, October 21). A Second United Nations Charter: Politically Impossible or Inevitable? Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs. Retrieved October 28, 2024, from https://multilateralism.sipa.columbia.edu/news/second-united-nations-charter-politically-impossible-or-inevitable
Dwb. (2024, September 24). Revision of UN Charter discussed in New York, draft proposal presented. Democracy Without Borders. https://www.democracywithoutborders.org/33598/revision-of-un-charter-discussed-in-new-york-draft-proposal-presented/
Global Governance Forum. (2024). A Second United Nations Charter: Modernizing the UN for a New Generation. Retrieved October 28, 2024, from https://globalgovernanceforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/A-Second-United-Nations-Charter.pdf
Alliance Magazine. (2020, April 6). Swedish billionaire hosts $5 million dollar competition for global governance improvement - Alliance magazine. Alliance Magazine. https://www.alliancemagazine.org/blog/swedish-billionaire-hosts-5-million-dollar-competition-global-governance-improvement/
Szambatfalvy, L. (2009). The Greatest Challenges of Our Time. Ekerlids. https://globalchallenges.org//app/uploads/2023/06/The-Greatest-Challenges-of-Our-Time-2009.pdf
BAHA'I FAITH TO BECOME "THE SUPREME ORGAN" OF "THE WORLD'S FUTURE SUPER-STATE."
Bahá’í Reference Library - The World Order of Bahá’u’lláh, pages 5-7. (n.d.). https://reference.bahai.org/en/t/se/WOB/wob-3-printable.html
SHOGHI EFFENDI ON WORLD UNITY
From the unfoldment of world civilization. (n.d.). https://www.bahai.org/beliefs/universal-peace/articles-resources/from-unfoldment-world-civilization
Portrait of Shoghi Effendi on Wikimedia (cropped)
Author: Hun.gayane
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en
Board of Leaders | The United Nations Centennial Initiative. (n.d.). https://un100.net/board-of-leaders/
Schlichtmann, K. (2024, October 21). The Trojan Horse Plan for UN Reform (Part I). TRANSCEND Media Service. https://www.transcend.org/tms/2024/10/the-trojan-horse-plan-for-un-reform
Yekrangi, A. (2023, October 19). The Global Constitution: the new social contract. UN-aligned. https://un-aligned.org/the-gordian-magazine/gordian-october-issue-vol-8/
SELECTED DRAFTERS OF THE SECOND CHARTER
WFM / IGP. (2023, December 18). John Vlasto - WFM/IGP. WFM/IGP. https://www.wfm-igp.org/people/john-vlasto
ArdorComm TV. (2024, August 7). Interview | Prof Geeta Gandhi Kingdon | Manager | City Montessori School #ardorcomm #lucknow [Video]. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aw8f6YUKvyE
Dr Kingdon's résumé
https://legacy.iza.org/en/webcontent/personnel/vitae/5609_cv.pdf
MEMORIAL FOR JAGDISH GANDHI
X.com. (2024). X (Formerly Twitter). https://x.com/CmsJaiJagat/status/1855546449477398603
CHIEF JUSTICES OF THE WORLD CONFERENCE
X.com. (n.d.). X (Formerly Twitter). https://x.com/i/status/1859534082490703909
City Montessori School PDCC. (2009, February 21). Obama victory March 2 [Video]. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=Uc0fpbH6Zv4
Joshua Lincoln - Bahaipedia, an encyclopedia about the Bahá’í Faith. (n.d.). https://bahaipedia.org/Joshua_Lincoln
Albert Lincoln - Bahaipedia, an encyclopedia about the Bahá’í Faith. (n.d.). https://bahaipedia.org/Albert_Lincoln
Ángel Alonso Arroba appointed as new Vice Dean of IE School of Global and Public Affairs. (2024, July 6). School of Politics, Economics and Global Affairs. https://www.ie.edu/school-politics-economics-global-affairs/angel-alonso-arroba-appointed-new-vice-dean-ie-school-global-public-affairs/
Global Governance Forum. (2024, October 24). UN Charter Reform Coalition. https://globalgovernanceforum.org/un-charter-reform-coalition/
Endorsements of the Declaration on UN Charter Reform.pdf. (n.d.). Google Docs. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sLv1zGtIhIiBDD9Xltynpnsji8KYqAWb/view?pli=1
MUSIC
Excerpts from Bartók String Quartet no. 1, Op. 7 (Sz. 40)
Borromeo String Quartet
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/
Brahms Hungarian Dance no. 5 in F-sharp minor, WoO 1 (string orchestra arr.)
US Army Strings
Additional music by
https://freesound.org/people/gis_sweden/