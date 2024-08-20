Russia Becomes Safe Haven For Traditional Values

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Progressive liberalism is an anti-human ideology.
Progressivism is the antithesis of traditional family/human values.
The further one progresses on that path, the less human they become.
Reese Reports | 20 August 2024
https://rumble.com/v5bq84l-russia-becomes-safe-haven-for-traditional-family-values.html