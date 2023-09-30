DEEP STATE DECODES 09/30/23 EPISODE 711

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm an American
Music intro: Radiohead - Creep (Full Billie Eilish AI Cover)
Video credit: https://leohohmann.com/2023/09/25/globalists-have-another-shock-event-planned-in-pursuit-of-the-four-ds-digitization-dehumanization-destruction-and-depopulation/
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/sep/29/robert-kennedy-jr-independent-run-president-2024
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/report-robert-f-kennedy-jr-run-as-independent/
https://rumble.com/v3lyp7u-rfk-jr.-tells-a-hostile-caller-why-covid-jabs-are-the-most-dangerous-vaccin.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/breaking-house-republicans-fail-pass-spending-bill-as/
https://theiowastandard.com/amendment-holding-mexico-accountable-for-fentanyl-pouring-across-border-passes-house/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/retiring-rogue-general-mark-milley-fires-back-president/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/donald-trump-shoot-looters/
https://www.npr.org/2022/05/25/1101071658/what-we-know-about-uvalde-shooting
https://rumble.com/vfmrwv-40821-episode-112-luna.html 4/08/21 EPISODE 112 LUNA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzbPFqetev0 Jesse Watters: Alien story out of Mexico just had a major development
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKhMrrIUbJk A Depleted Irish Naval Service Busted A Bulker Carrying Five Thousand Pounds of Cocaine
https://www.al.com/news/2023/09/theres-a-massive-nationwide-emergency-alert-test-coming-soon-heres-what-to-expect.html
DONATE TO DEEP STATE DECODES
https://buy.stripe.com/aEUeY09WxfPy7VC7su Donate to DSD.
https://buy.stripe.com/3cs5nqgkV7j2fo49AD Purchase Orgone.
https://buy.stripe.com/4gwbLO1q19radfW148 OG 2.0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzoV8WxbXZI&t=1s Orgone works
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X35RQmVOZueu/ Deep State Decodes ArvilsArk
https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all Rumble
https://gab.com/timeline/videos GAB
t.me/DeepStateDecodes
[email protected]