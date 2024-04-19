Anti-masonic Exhibition in Paris - April 1941

His Weapons: Democracy, Masonry, Communism, Capitalism Blavatnik Archive

The aim of any secret organisation can only be illegal. AH

Democracy as practiced in Western Europe to-day, is the forerunner of Marxism A.H

During this phase of his progress the chief goal of the Jew was the victory of democracy, or rather the supreme hegemony of the parliamentary system, which embodied his concept of democracy

Marxism, whose final objection was, is, and will continue to be, the destruction of all non-Jewish national states. A H

Freemasonry Is A

Criminal Organization

A Freemason is a person who knowingly destroys peoples lives for self gain. Freemasons portray themselves as a good charitable fraternity of men. They own the media so they get to say what they want. They have infiltrated all of society. It is nothing less than an international money making scam (same as the crooked pyramid schemes). Did you know that the ninth degree Masons take their vows to kill for Freemasonry ???? some charity. Masons are also the NWO's foot-soldiers. All secret societies, orders and cults are as one (intertwined) with this evil human virus called "Freemasonry

https://rense.com/general77/freem.htm

KARL MARX: THE THEORY OF COMMUNISN CAN BE SUMMED UP IN ONE SINGLE SENTENCE, THE ABOLITION OF PRIVATE PROPERTY

Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty. Plato



Misfeasance in public office occurs when a public official, public servant or public body knowingly and willingly acts in a manner with the realisation that their actions are likely to cause loss, harm or suffering to another

Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians. (Section 43 is invalid all police are government agents therefore they are terrorists) Terrorism is government by intimidation

Loxism: The irrational hatred of white Europeans by jooish people.

A fascist is any one who opposes communism/judayism

Mussolini was the founder of Fascism and leader of Italy from 1922 to 1943

The Jewish chronicle of London, said in 1919: There is much in fact of Bolshevism itself, in the fact that so many Jews are Bolsheviks, in the fact that the ideals of Bolshevism at many points are consonant with the finest ideals of Judaism.

Henry T Ford

The star of David, the Jewish national emblem, is a six pointed star, formed by two triangles, one standing on its base, the other on its apex. Deprived of their base lines these triangles approximate the familiar Masonic emblem of the square and compass.



As the jew is the past master in the art of symbolism, it may not be without significance that the Bolshevik star has one point less than the star of David. For there is still one point to be fore filled in the world Program as outlined in the Protocols---and that is the enthronement of our leader. When he comes the world autocrat for whom the whole program is framed, the sixth point may be added.

The five points of the star now apparently assured are the Purse, the Peerage, the Press, Palestine and Proletarianism. The sixth point will be the prince of Israel.







