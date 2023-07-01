How To Operate In The Gift Of Prophecy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We continue to deal with the issues affecting believers in the church. We will discuss prophecy and also the issue of women ministers which has been misunderstood by many. We also look at the issue of independent Christians who are not in any church. If you are not in a church you are in great danger and will live in defeat in your health, finances, relationships, to name a few.