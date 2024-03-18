The Sanctification of The Spirit!!!

I want to warn you, that as you mature in the Spirit, Jesus will go silent. This is because you may begin to entertain lustful desires in your heart. Even those that He has already delivered you from. You desire to sin and will ask Him is it okay. Feigning in your heart that it is of Him.

He will allow you to make your own decisions. I am admonishing you to be careful. Emotions can overtake us.

Because demonic spirits that held us in bondage in the past are never far from us. Just waiting. With reinforcements.