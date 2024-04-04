Rybar Live: About the preparation of the AFU strike on the Crimean bridge, April 3

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:

«It is the British who are the main initiators of the strikes on the Crimean bridge with the aim of its total destruction»

adding: Rybar posted this yesterday about the article from The Guardian.

The British edition of The Guardian (https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/apr/03/ukraine-eyes-kerch-bridge-crimea-drone-attack) has revisited the topic of attacks on the Crimean bridge. An article titled "No choice," which justifies the future actions of the AFU, was published a few hours ago.

📌There was nothing radically new from British journalists. It has been clear from the moment the Ukrainian authorities acquired long-range weapons that they would target not just a logistics artery, but a symbolic object.

Interestingly, it is the British who are the main instigators of attacks on the Crimean Bridge with the aim of its complete destruction. They are pushing the GUR to implement this plan, primarily for the political damage it would cause to Russia.

The exact method through which Ukrainian forces will tackle this issue remains unclear. Both British journalists and German senior officials expressed skepticism about this in a recently intercepted conversation

❗️Whether through unmanned boats, drones, cruise or ballistic missiles, or another attempt at a terrorist attack, it is crucial to understand that the AFU will seek to inflict maximum damage, and we must be prepared for this.

The capabilities of the AFU, which receive full technological support from the West, have significantly increased. Underestimating them could lead to "painful lessons" that can be avoided.

