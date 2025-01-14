The Unseen Hand in the Biodigital Convergence

You Call The Internet Of Bio-Nano Things A "Conspiracy Theory" Meanwhile Universities Globally Are Teaching It To Their Undergraduate Students Preparing For Healthcare Industry 4.0. - ARE YOU PREPARING?



Tracking how our bodies work could change our lives

Tracking how our bodies work could change our lives

Jun 4, 2020





A list of all the Universities that teach the IoBNT and have been involved in #PANACEA projects

INTRA-BODY INTERNET

IEEE 1906.1

Molecular Engineering in Vivo with smart materials



Cambridge University: Engineering Tripos Part IIB, 4B27: Internet of everything, 2023-24 | CUED undergraduate teaching site

Cambridge University: Engineering Tripos Part IIB, 4B27: Internet of everything, 2023-24 | CUED undergraduate teaching site

UNIVERSITY OF DRESDEN (2022)





MC NFV: Molecular communication NFV in 6G networks | TU Dresden

MC NFV: Molecular communication NFV in 6G networks | TU Dresden

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY

Biography





Bige Deniz Unluturk (Member, IEEE) received the Ph.D. degree in electrical and computer engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in August 2020. She has been an Assistant Professor with the Department of Electrical Engineering and the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Michigan State University since Fall 2021. Previously, she was a Postdoctoral Research Associate with the Institute of Quantitative Health Science and Engineering, MSU. Her research focuses on wireless communication and signal processing, specifically molecular communications and the Internet of Bio Nano Things for healthcare applications



UNIVERSITY OF FLORENCE, ITALY nanocom 2021 Internet of bio nano things (IoBNT) is a recent concept which foresees the possibility to interconnect biological or artificial nano devices to the Internet. This would enable the inner part of the human body as part of the global network. One of the major challenge to provide this inter-connectivity is how to move the information from outside to inside the body. This paper proposes a bio-optical communication (BOC) as a potential solution. The paper proposes to use a visible light communication (VLC) LED-based lamp to send a message to the human brain using the eye retina as a relay node. In fact, the eye and the brain can be seen as a natural VLC receiver. We aim to demonstrate that a VLC signal with specific configuration parameters (frequency, etc.) can be successfully demodulated at the brain level and to provide analytically the channel capacity of the communication link. https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3477206.3477470

• Dr. Ian F. Akyildiz (Georgia Institute of Technology)





• Dr. Maysam Ghovanloo (Georgia Institute of Technology)





• Dr. Ulkuhan Guler (Worcester Polytechnic Institute)





• Dr. Tommaso Melodia (North Eastern University)





• Dr. Guevara Noubir (North Eastern University)





• Dr. Jiande Chen (John Hopkins University)





• Dr. Philip Rather (Emory University)





• Dr. Fatih Sarioglu (Georgia Institute of Technology)

Research » Bacteria-Based Bio-Sensors Implanted in the Human Body for the Early Detection of Infection

Research » Bacteria-Based Bio-Sensors Implanted in the Human Body for the Early Detection of Infection

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, Los Angeles

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY The cells and the implant interact with the biological system via the internet and cloud computing as the new mediator https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8328153/

Iobnt OSLO UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

&



University of Rome

DNA-based Nanonetworks: Realizing the Internet of Bio-Nano Things http://www.diag.uniroma1.it/node/28334

UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO, CANADA &

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN

INTERNET OF BIO-NANO THINGS Terahertz Induced Protein Interactions in a Random Medium https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10294246



INTERNET OF EVERYTHING GROUP





#IoE PARTNERS





- Cambridge

- Erlangen

- EU





Internet of Everything - From Molecules to The Universe





#IoBNT





Ozgur Akan, University of Cambridge at the Arm Research Summit 2017



UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE





INTRA-BODY 🛜 INTERNET





INTERNET OF BIO-NANO THINGS #IoBNT





NANO-CYBER INTERFACE





INTRA-BODY NANO-SENSOR NETWORKS





WIRELESS INTRA-BODY NANO-COMMUNICATION





SYNTHETIC BIOENGINEERING IN Vivo with SMART MATERIALS #SiNW #Graphene






