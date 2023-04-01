Dr. Aseem Malhotra: A Message to The Government of Gibraltar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Aseem Malhotra spoke at The RESTORA-TIVE: Safe and
Effective? Event in Gibraltar on 30 March 2023. In this clip, he
calls on the Gibraltar Government and the
Director of Public Health to suspend the mRNA vaccines. The 3-hour event also featured
Dr Clare Craig, Right Said Fred, and others. Hosted by John Bowe of Oracle Films. Made possible by Workers of England Union and Freedom Gibraltar.