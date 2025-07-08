Professor Ian Plimer on the Climate Hoax

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Climate, sea level, and ice sheets have always changed, and the changes observed today are less than those of the past. Co2 lags about 800 years behind temperature increase so it cannot be the cause.
First it was called Global Cooling in the 1970s, then Global Warming and now Climate change as it covers both sides. Oh no, I forgot! It’s now called Global Boiling according to the UN’s president!