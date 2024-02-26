Weston-Super-Mare! The UK's Dying Town 🇬🇧

Back in the day Western-Super-Mare was the hotspot for tourism in the UK, people from all around the country would come here for a weekend trip or a long holiday. However in recent years Weston has been on a steep decline! Half the town is boarded up and locals are leaving for a new life elsewhere.

I came here with @JoefishJ who showed me the reality of people here living in Weston-Super-Mare and to see why this once great holiday town has been completely forgotten about.

Thank you to @_the_wessex_nomad_ as well for the chat and sharing your story on Weston.

Mirrored - Backpacker Ben

