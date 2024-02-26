Weston-Super-Mare! The UK's Dying Town 🇬🇧

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Back in the day Western-Super-Mare was the hotspot for tourism in the UK, people from all around the country would come here for a weekend trip or a long holiday. However in recent years Weston has been on a steep decline! Half the town is boarded up and locals are leaving for a new life elsewhere.
I came here with @JoefishJ who showed me the reality of people here living in Weston-Super-Mare and to see why this once great holiday town has been completely forgotten about.
Thank you to @_the_wessex_nomad_ as well for the chat and sharing your story on Weston.
Mirrored - Backpacker Ben