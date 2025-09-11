BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Charlie Kirk Shot & Killed - Maverick News Special Broadcast | Political Violence Exposed
Join us TONIGHT for a special Maverick News Broadcast as we cover the shocking assassination of conservative influencer and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot in the neck during a live event at Utah Valley University today. At just 31 years old, Kirk—a key Trump ally and voice for young conservatives—leaves behind his wife Erika and two young children. Eyewitnesses describe chaos as a single gunshot rang out from an elevated position, with no suspect in custody yet. President Trump has ordered flags at half-staff nationwide in honor of Kirk, calling him a "truly Great American Patriot."In this urgent broadcast, we'll break down:The timeline of the attack during Turning Point USA's "American Comeback Tour"
Reactions from leaders across the spectrum: Trump's tribute, VP JD Vance's prayers, and condemnations from Biden, Obama, and more
Emerging details on security lapses and the ongoing manhunt
What this means for political discourse, free speech, and rising violence against conservatives

Don't miss this in-depth analysis—tune in live at [insert time] on YouTube, Rumble, and all Maverick News social channels. Share your thoughts in the comments: Is this the wake-up call America needs? #CharlieKirk #MaverickNews #PoliticalAssassination #TrumpAlly #BreakingNews

shootingtransgendercharlie kirkassassination
