Telling Rich and Suspenseful Stories Are Rooted in Real-Life Experiences - D.J. Williams

Growing up in Hong Kong and now residing in the foothills of Los Angeles, D.J. Williams shares his love for cultures around the world that has shaped his rich and suspenseful storytelling skills, whether it’s through TV or fictional writing. D.J. is a producer, director, and author who encourages storytellers to dive in deep to the cultures around them for inspiration. Viewers may be familiar with his popular Beacon Hill series or the Chase Hardeman Series. “Expose yourself to other cultures and other people,” he encourages. Even if you can’t travel, D.J. reminds us, if you live in America, you live in a rich cultural melting pot that will provide you with incredible inspiration about the world around you - the perfect inspiration for a story!









TAKEAWAYS





First hand experiences deepen the believability and richness of a story





D.J. has been an executive producer and director on over 500 episodes of broadcast television syndicated worldwide





D.J.’s experience growing up in Hong Kong planted a love for travel and encourages parents to help their kids experience other cultures





While a GM of an entertainment company in LA and being in the music industry for a decade, D.J. realized he was a storyteller at heart









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

GABB Wireless (get $25 off with code TINA): Gabbwireless.Com/promo/Tina

Beacon Hill Series: https://amzn.to/3MJiLFU





🔗 CONNECT WITH D.J. WILLIAMS

Website: https://www.djwilliamsbooks.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/djwilliamsbooks/

X: https://x.com/djwilliamsbooks





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/