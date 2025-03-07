BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SPACE PSYOPS GONE WILD! FROM FAKE MOON SUNRISES TO PLANTING A FLAG ON MARS THE DECEPTIONS ARE REAL! MARS is a military system.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
141 views • 6 months ago

SPACE PSYOPS GONE WILD! FROM FAKE MOON SUNRISES TO PLANTING A FLAG ON MARS THE DECEPTIONS ARE REAL!  MARS is a military system.
It has always been.
Officially it provides contingency radio communications on behalf of the Department of Defense in support of their security mission whenever, however, and wherever required.

When they say they are taking you to Mars you'll go somewhere you'll never come back from, and it will not be beyond the top convex lens of the pyramid we live inside and which they can't break.  The “colonizing Mars” agenda is nothing more than a Sci-fi script. In 1952, Wernher von Braun wrote a book called "Project Mars" about human colonists on Mars led by a man called "Elon"

There is no “leaving Earth” and going to survive longer on another planet. Don’t fall for the soul-lure system lie. “Occupy Mars” is actually “Occupy Devon Island Canada…

